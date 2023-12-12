Blue Lions sweep Ironmen, varsity wins 66-48

Blue Lion senior Garrett Rickman (1) lays in a fast-break layup during the first half of the game against Jackson on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Rickman led all scorers with 25 points and Washington defeated the Ironmen by a score of 66-48. Pictured for Jackson is senior Boston Campbell (14). Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (2-0, 1-0 in the FAC) hosted the Jackson Ironmen (1-2, 1-1 in the FAC) on Tuesday night in their home-opening boys basketball contest.

A season ago, it was the Ironmen who kept the Blue Lions from capturing a gold basketball as they handed Washington their only league loss when they made the trip to Fayette County, a 64-52 victory.

The Blue Lions avenged the loss by holding Jackson to under 50 points, and by shooting 69% from inside the arc on their way to a 66-48 conference win.

Washington jumped out to a 4-0 lead with baskets from Garrett Rickman and Noah Haithcock. The Ironmen responded with two quick buckets to tie the game.

The Blue Lions would pull ahead to a 13-6 lead after a basket from Rickman, prompting a Jackson timeout.

Out of the timeout, Washington would force a turnover and John Wall would convert an old-fashioned three-point play at the other end to make it 16-6.

After a basket from the Ironmen, Washington responded with their only three-pointer of the evening which came from Rickman.

Jackson added a late basket to make it 19-10 at the end of one.

The second quarter was the highest scoring quarter of the night with Washington scoring 18 to 16 for Jackson. Rickman led all scorers with eight points in the period as the Blue Lions took a 37-26 lead into the break.

The lead remained unchanged after three quarters, as both teams would add 16 points to their totals, making the score 53-42 after three.

Washington was able to pull away further over the course of the fourth quarter as they ran away with the aforementioned 66-48 victory.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff gave comments following the win.

“It was a great team win against a good Jackson team. We had to guard the three-point line tonight, they’re averaging ten threes a game and we held them to one made three. We rebounded very well also. Offensively, we had a few little lulls where we took tough shots and dribbled too much. Overall, I’m very proud of the effort. We have a big one Friday, it’s the next one.”

Statistically for Washington, Garrett Rickman led all scorers with 25 points and added four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

John Wall was next in scoring and filled the stat sheet with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a block.

Isaiah Haithcock followed with 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in just over a half of play after missing several minutes in the first half with foul trouble.

Gabe Tayese added eight points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

Noah Haithcock and Will Miller each chipped in four points. Noah recorded four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal, and Will added two steals, one assist, and one rebound.

Jacob Lindsey rounded out the scoring with two points and added two rebounds.

Roman Chijevsky added a rebound to the team’s total.

Washington (3-0, 2-0 in the FAC) is back at home on Friday to take on the McClain Tigers (1-3, 0-3 in the FAC)

Jackson (1-3, 1-2 in the FAC) plays again on Friday as they will make the trip to Fayette County again to take on Miami Trace (3-2, 3-0 in the FAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

J 10 16 16 6 — 48

W 19 18 16 13 — 66

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 10 (1)-2-25; John Wall 5-3-13; Will Miller 2-0-4; Noah Haithcock 2-0-4; Gabe Tayese 4-0-8; Gage Merritt 0-0-0; Logan Presley 0-0-0; Roman Chijevsky 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 5-0-10; Jacob Lindsey 1-0-2. TOTALS — 29 (1)-5-66. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Field goal percentage: 30 of 56 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 1 of 14 for 7 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman. Turnovers: 7. Rebounds: 28 (5 offensive). Steals 5. Assists 16. Blocks 9.

JACKSON — Stephen Jenkins 4-1-9; Charlie Woodard 2-1-5; Ryan Seimetz 1-0-2; Bodhi Wolford 5-4-14; Jay Carroll 2 (1)-0-7; Boston Campbell 4-3-11. TOTALS — 18 (1)-9-48. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Carroll. Turnovers: 8.

Washington j-v defeat Ironmen

In the j-v contest, Washington would win by a score of

Statistically for the Blue Lions, the trio of Cooper Robertson, Jeston Everhart, and Aden Osborne led the way with nine points each, followed by Bryson Heath with seven, Avery Wightman and Javin Baker with four, and Mason Conger and C.J. Davis with two.

Washington freshman win over Jackson

In the freshman contest, Washington won by a score of 37-28.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Aden Osborne led in scoring with 15 points, followed by Quinton Marine with 10, Evan Wilson with nine, and Austin Hughes with three.