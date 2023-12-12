MT bowling wins Ironclad tournament for 3rd straight year

The Miami Trace Panthers bowling team after winning the Ironclad Tournament in Hillsboro at Highland Lanes Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (l-r); head coach Ron Amore, Kaden Noble, Hunter Tanner, Cole Whiteside, Jonah Goddard, Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey, coach Judy Amore, Robby Bennett and Austin Campbell. Courtesy photo The Washington High School Blue Lion bowling team at Highland Lanes for the Ironclad tournament Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (l-r); Mason Mullins, Jon Rader, Luke Crabtree, Cain Sever, Nick Walker, Randon Stolzenburg and Matthew Clay. Courtesy photo

The Miami Trace High School boys bowling team began the 2023-24 season Nov. 21 in Chillicothe. They started with the Cavaliers.

On Nov. 30, the Panthers traveled to Hillsboro and suffered a loss to the Indians.

On Dec. 7, the Panthers hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers and got themselves together and bowled like they are very capable, beating Chillicothe, head coach Ron Amore Sr. said.

The Panthers were led by Jake Manbevers with games of 263 and 215; Jonah Goddard with 257 and 171; Cole Whiteside with a 210; Bryce Stuckey with 236 and 190 and Robby Bennett with 207 and 187.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Panthers traveled to Hillsboro to bowl in The Ironclad Baker Tournament.

The Panthers qualified first to qualify to the finals with games of: 214, 201, 151, 174, 188, 279, 224 for a total of 1,621.

The Panthers were the No. 1 seed for the first match play against Wilmington in the best of three games. Miami Trace bowled 207 and 200 to defeat the Hurricanes.

In the championship match the Panthers bowled against East Clinton with the first game of 222 for a win, the second game of 161 for a loss, and the third game of 236 to win the championship. Miami Trace has won this tournament for 3 years in a row.

The Washington Court House Blue Lions bowling boys varsity team traveled to Hillsboro on Dec. 9 to compete in the Ironclad baker bash.

Eleven boys teams participated in the morning shift. The Blue Lions qualified second of the 11 teams with a 10-game baker score of 1,598 in eight games averaging 199.8 per baker game. The Blue Lions faced off in the semi finals against East Clinton that qualified third. The outcome was not what the Blue Lions boys were shooting for, losing to East Clinton in the best 2 out of 3 contest with scores of 198 to 183 and 213 to 185.

“We just couldn’t get off to a good start in the semi finals, missing a couple of key spares at the beginning of the games,” Washington head coach Buckie Caulley said. “This was our first time making the cut in a tournament this year and I believe they tensed up a little too much.

“They will get better bowling under pressure as the season rolls on,” Caulley said. “I believe in this team, as we have the most talent I’ve ever coached in bowling.”

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Miami Trace will bowl the Washington Court House Blue Lions at LeElla Lanes.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Blue Lions will travel to Columbus Square for a 16-game baker tournament against Central Ohio’s best teams.

Blue Lions beat Jackson

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Blue Lions out-rolled the Jackson Ironmen with a total pinfall of 2,737 to 2,356.

Jon Rader had a two-game series of 480, Nick Walker, 466 and Luke Crabtree, 438.

The Blue Lions went on to roll three baker games with scores of 227, 246 and 189.