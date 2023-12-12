Greenwood wins 49th-annual MT Spelling Bee

Spelling Bee winner, Tyler Greenwood. Brya Labig | R-H photos Second place winner, Elliot Hatton. Spelling Bee judges, Ann Boerger - Secondary Curriculum Director, Nicole Fatica-Mavis - Elementary Curriculum Director and Justin Lanman - Miami Trace Elementary Principal. Miami Trace Elementary and Middle School students competing in the 49th-annual Spelling Bee at the elementary building.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Miami Trace Elementary and Middle School students competed in the 49th-annual Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Tyler Greenwood, a sixth grader, was announced as the overall winner.

Wednesday night’s official judges of the Miami Trace Spelling Bee included; Ann Boerger – secondary curriculum director, Nicole Fatica-Mavis – elementary curriculum director, and Justin Lanman – Miami Trace Elementary principal.

The spelling bee began at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation of the certificates and prizes following immediately after. The spelling bee began with 35 students and ended with three remaining boys, one of which was in the fourth grade; third place runner up, Luke Whitney.

Seventh grader, Elliot Hatton, and sixth grader, Greenwood, went back and forth, effortlessly spelling each word given to them with ease and precision, until finally, Greenwood was named the 49th-annual Spelling Bee winner.

Third place runner up, Whitney, was given an award of a gallon of cheese-balls – which he took with great excitement. Hatton and Greenwood were both given plaques and a gallon of cheese-balls for their achievements.