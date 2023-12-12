Local Scouts hold ‘Toys for Tots’ collection

“The Grinch,” characteristically, wanted some toys of his own at Saturday’s “Toys for Tots” event. Photos courtesy of Gail Allen Scouts BSA Troop 112 and Cub Scout Pack 112 of Washington Court House teamed up with the Washington Fire Department to hold a Toys for Tots collection. The employees of Hills Pet Nutrition collected over $1,000 worth of toys at their local plant. Washington firefighter and captain of Box65, Brian W. Crooks, along with other Hills employees, Debbie Jenkins, Sue Robinson, Josh Mick, and “The Grinch” delivered three large collection boxes of toys to the fire department. “The Grinch” with the Box65 truck.

Scouts BSA Troop 112 and Cub Scout Pack 112 of Washington Court House teamed up with the Washington Fire Department to hold a “Toys for Tots” collection on Saturday, according to Eagle Scout Jim Wilt.

Scout Master Chad White and Cub Master Sheena Husby said the kids were helping unload toys as cars used the drive-thru bay at the fire department on Market Street, and scouts were also on Court Street collecting toys and money from cars driving by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., supported by Fayette County Box65.

Mindi Wickensimer has been hosting the Toys for Tots collection in Fayette County for the past 13 years and was very happy to report a successful day of donations.

The employees of Hills Pet Nutrition collected over $1,000 worth of toys at their local plant. Washington firefighter and captain of Box65, Brian W. Crooks, along with other Hills employees, Debbie Jenkins, Sue Robinson, Josh Mick, and “The Grinch” delivered three large collection boxes of toys to the fire department Saturday morning.

Anyone can still drop off new toys to any of the collection boxes at businesses around Fayette County.