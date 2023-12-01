Certified local election results released

The certified results of the November general election were released by the Fayette County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Fayette County was 8,208 out of 16,955 registered voters for an overall turnout of 48.41 percent.

Below are the certified results of candidates and issues that were on the ballot:

For Judge of Municipal Court

Vote for 1

Melissa Upthegrove 3,769 49.41%

Susan R. Wollscheid 3,859 50.59%

For Member of City Council of Washington Courthouse

Vote for 3

James Blair 2,096 31.29%

Sylvia Call 1,722 25.71%

Jim D. Chrisman 1,958 29.23%

Kendra M. Redd-Hernandez 922 13.77%

For Mayor Village of Bloomingburg

Vote for 1

Donald L. Fleak 181 100.00%

For Member of Council Village of Bloomingburg

Vote for 2

Christian Bennett 148 58.73%

Melissa L. Hixon 104 41.27%

For Mayor Village of Jeffersonville

Vote for 1

Jake Dawson 49 21.21%

Michelle Gray 74 32.03%

Mike Kirchner 108 46.75%

For Member of Council Village of Jeffersonville

Vote for 2

Sue E. Burnside 102 29.23%

Anthony W. Hill 84 24.07%

Danny Maxie 163 46.70%

For Mayor Village of Milledgeville

Vote for 1

Ronald C. Anderson 23 60.53%

Byron Wilson 15 39.47%

For Member of Council Village of Milledgeville

Vote for 2

George Brown 26 100.00%

For Mayor Village of New Holland

Vote for 1

No Valid Petition Filed

For Member of Council Village of New Holland

Vote for 2

No Valid Petition Filed

For Mayor Village of Octa

Vote for 1

Amanda Wickline 9 100.00%

For Member of Council Village of Octa

Vote for 2

Jenni Glispie 7 41.18%

Michael Turner 10 58.82%

For Township Trustee Concord Township

Vote for 1

No Valid Petition Filed

For Township Fiscal Officer Concord Township

Vote for 1

Bridget M. Sollars 260 100.00%

For Township Trustee Green Township

Vote for 1

James Worley 127 100.00%

For Township Fiscal Officer Green Township

Vote for 1

Amy L. Gustin 130 100.00%

For Township Trustee Jasper Township

No Valid Petition Filed

For Township Fiscal Officer Jasper Township

Carol Langley 217 100.00%

For Township Trustee Jefferson Township

Vote for 1

Write-In: 72 79.12%

Write-In: Ryan Yenger 19 20.88%

For Township Fiscal Officer Jefferson Township

Vote for 1

Jomi Ward 610 100.00%

For Township Trustee Madison Township

Vote for 1

Kyle R. Dolphin 181 48.92%

Don J. Melvin 189 51.08%

For Township Trustee (UTE 12-31-25) Madison Township

Vote for 1

Michael T. Miller 299 100.00%

For Township Fiscal Officer Madison Township

Vote for 1

Aimee R. Lindsey 262 71.39%

Ryan Morrison 105 28.61%

For Township Trustee Marion Township

Vote for 1

Jeff Speakman 219 100.00%

For Township Fiscal Officer Marion Township

Vote for 1

George Jones 214 100.00%

For Township Trustee Paint Township

Vote for 1

Duane Matthews 433 100.00%

For Township Fiscal Officer Paint Township

Vote for 1

Randy Welsh 439 100.00%

For Township Trustee Perry Township

Vote for 1

Write-In: 46 53.49%

Write-In: Robert D. Mullens 38 44.19%

For Township Fiscal Officer Perry Township

Vote for 1

Brenda Hughes 298 100.00%

For Township Trustee Union Township

Vote for 1

Mark R. Haldeman 435 46.93%

Kent Smith 492 53.07%

For Township Fiscal Officer Union Township

Vote for 1

No Valid Petition Filed

For Township Trustee Wayne Township

Vote for 1

David Batson 394 100.00%

For Township Fiscal Officer Wayne Township

Vote for 1

Cindy Seaton 363 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of ESC Madison-Champaign Educational Service

Vote for 1

Write-In: 1 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of ESC Greene County Educational Service Center

Vote for 2

Erik Eppers 3 33.33%

Judy Lowstetter 2 22.22%

Patricia A. Phipps 4 44.44%

For Member of Governing Board of ESC {UTE 12-31-25) Greene County Educational Service Center

Vote for 2

No Valid Petition Filed 0

For Member of Governing Board of ESC Southern Ohio Educational Service Center {Sub District #3)

Vote for 1

Write-In: 2 66.67%

Write-In: Todd J. Hixson 1 33.33%

For Member of Governing Board of ESC Southern Ohio Educational Service Center {Sub District #4)

Vote for 1

Norma K. Kirby 2,421 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of ESC Southern Ohio Educational Service Center {Sub District #5)

Vote for 1

Ruth Ann Ruth 1,035 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Greenfield Exempted

Vote for 2

Sandy Free 61 48.80%

Eric Wise 64 51.20%

For Member of Board of Education Greeneview Local School District

Vote for 2

Suzanne Arthur 5 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-25) Greeneview Local School District

Vote for 1

Chris Bailey 6 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Madison-Plains Local School District

Vote for 2

Jarrett S. Gary 12 44.44%

Mark W. Mason 15 55.56%

For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-25) Madison-Plains Local School District

Vote for 1

Sean Meade 20 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Miami Trace Local School District

Vote for 2

Bryan McCoy 2,605 50.95%

Lindsey Worley 2,508 49.05%

For Member of Board of Education Washington Court House

Vote for 3

Zach Camp 1,803 29.02%

Wendy Jo Downing 1,499 24.13%

Jennifer Lynch 1,676 26.98%

Timothy Wiseman Jr. 1,235 19.88%

State Issue 1

Vote for 1

Yes 3,303 40.69%

No 4,814 59.31%

State Issue 2

Vote for 1

Yes 3,939 48.65%

No 4,158 51.35%

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Concord Township

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 195 66.10%

Against the Tax Levy 100 33.90%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Perry Twp Unic

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 38 34.55%

Against the Tax Levy 72 65.45%

Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy Greeneview Local School District

Vote for 1

For the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 1 16.67%

Against the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 5 83.33%

Proposed Bond Issue Madison-Plains Local School District

Vote for 1

For the Bond Issue 13 43.33%

Against the Bond Issue 17 56.67%

Local Liquor Option for Community Facility Jefferson Twp Uninc

Vote for 1

Yes 488 66.12%

No 250 33.88%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) – Fayette County EMS District

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 3,596 50.32%

Against the Tax Levy 3,550 49.68%

Proposed (Ordinance/Resolution) Electric Aggregation Village of Bloomingburg

Vote for 1

Yes 110 55.56%

No 88 44.44%

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of New Holland

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 20 58.82%

Against the Tax Levy 14 41.18%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Village of New Holland

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 15 44.12%

Against the Tax Levy 19 55.88%

Local Liquor Option Jeffersonville

Vote for 1

Yes 180 71.71%

No 71 28.29%

Local Liquor Option (Sunday) Jeffersonville

Vote for 1

Yes 164 66.40%

No 83 33.60%