A perfect treat for the Christmas season

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a special one that I like to make for holidays and overnight guests.

It makes a great dessert, a midnight snack and I like it for breakfast with coffee. It’s the perfect Christmas morning treat.

This also freezes really well. If you are going to freeze them, don’t add the icing. Thaw it out from the freezer and then add icing.

This recipe uses cherry pie filling; however, I have used black raspberry pineapple, and my favorite is blueberry pie filling. You could give your guests a choice and make several different kinds.

Yes, this recipe does take a little fussing over it to make, but it’s so worth it. The tender bread crust and the warm filling with just the hint of icing on top just sends this one over the top. Believe me, your guests will love them.

Overnight Cherry Danish

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast. I don’t recommend you use the rapid rise on this one.

½ cup warm 2% milk (110 to 115 degrees)

6 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup cold butter, cubed.

1 ½ cups warm half and half cream (70 to 80 degrees)

6 egg yolks

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling, or filling of your choice

Icing

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash salt

4 to 5 tablespoons half and half cream

Directions:

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm milk. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Add yeast mixture, cream, and egg yolks, stir until mixture forms a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Refrigerate, covered overnight.

Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface, divide into four portions. Roll each portion into an 18×4 rectangle; cut into 4×1 inch strips.

Place two strips side by side, twist together. Shape into a ring and pinch ends together. Place 2 inches a part on greased baking sheets. Repeat with remaining strips. Cover with kitchen towels: let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a ½ inch deep indentation in the center of each Danish. Fill each with about 1 tablespoon of pie filling. Bake for 14-16 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

For icing, in a bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla, salt and enough cream to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over Danish.

Makes about 3 dozen.

Enjoy!