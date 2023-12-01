MTHS choir set to light up the stage

On Monday, Dec. 11, students in the Miami Trace High School Choir Department will take the stage at the 2023 Winter Choir Concert with their performance titled, “Let There Be Light.”

The concert will be begin at 7 p.m. in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center and feature all five performing ensembles offered at the high school.

Songs on the program include: Snowy Day & Light in the Hallway performed by Soundsations, Hodie Fanfare, Season of Light and Shawn Kirchner’s arrangement of Brightest and Best performed by the Symphonic Choir, Looking for the Light and an a cappella arrangement of Noel, Noel by the Women’s Choir, Frozen Heart and an African American Spiritual titled, Rise Up Shepherd and Follow sung by the Men’s Choir and two selections from the Advanced Women’s Choir titled Ring Silver Bells and Christmas Star from Home Alone 2.

“Holiday lights are all around us. We see them in the forms of tree lights, garlands, candles, stars, and many other illuminating objects. The symbol of light overcoming darkness is powerful and represents the hope that many people have,” said Miami Trace choir director Cameron Baker. “The importance of light during Christmas, stands for hope, unity, and the power of believing. Rather than shrinking to the materialism and anxiety of the holiday season, let it be about the gathering of our families and loved ones and sharing the light and unconditional love that all spring from the real reason for the season.”

The Dec. 11 concert, centered around the theme of light, will conclude with a combined performance of “O Holy Night.”

“Oh Holy Night” was penned in 1847 and has remained a classic holiday carol ever since. “O Holy Night” is one of the most well-known Christmas carols reflecting on Jesus’ birth and the redemption of humanity.

“This year, we will be combining ‘Silent Night’ with the traditional ‘O Holy Night,’” Baker said. “Silent Night has become a timeless symbol of peace, love, and hope during the holiday season and reminds us what Christmas is really about.”