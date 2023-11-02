Court House Manor to host fundraiser for beloved employee

Amy Price and her grandchild. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This Friday, Court House Manor will be hosting a lunch fundraiser for a beloved employee, Amy Price, after she was recently diagnosed with stage 4 B-Cell non-Hodgkin’s’s lymphoma.

Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and cookies will be served at Court House Manor, 555 N. Glenn Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will also be a bake sale with delicious local goods, along with raffle items and a silent auction with proceeds going to help Amy and her family.

Price has been married to her husband, Harley, since 1992. They have two children together as well as two grandchildren.

According to Robyn Hadden, Court House Manor’s business development coordinator, Price has been an STNA for 32 years. She has worked at Court House Manor off and on for 20 years, and full time at the assisted living for five years.

“Amy has cared for so many people in our community over the years, and genuinely loves our residents,” said Hadden. “I know from personal experience, she took very good care of my husband’s grandmother. Amy is amazing with the care she provides and told me she is 100% for the patient. They just love her.”