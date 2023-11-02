Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Fayette County:

Amy Price Fundraiser – Nov. 3

Court House Manor will host a fundraiser for Amy Price, who was diagnosed with stage 4 B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Court House Manor facility. There will be chicken and noodles for $6, a bake sale, and a raffle. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds benefit Amy and her family.

Simply Home Christmas Open House – Nov. 3-4

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Simply Home will host a Christmas Open House at 106 W. Court St., Washington Court House with winter home decor, table linens, florals, candles and melts, etc. available to shop.

The Washington Shrine Club Spaghetti Dinner – Nov. 4

A semi-annual spaghetti dinner for the Washington Shrine Club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mahan Building located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The cost is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go to Shriner’s Hospital.

Roller Haven All Night Skate – Nov. 4

Roller Haven Fun Center is hosting an all night skate on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.. Admission $27, includes skate rental.

Deck The Halls Altrusa Craft/Vendor Show – Nov. 4

Holiday shopping will be available at the Deck the Halls Altrusa Craft/Vendor Show, located at the Washington Court House Middle School, on Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.. There is a $2 admission fee, over 30 craft vendors, concessions and silent auction basket auction.

35 Years of Hospice Open House Celebration – Nov. 7

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is hosting a celebratory open house for its 35th year of service on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Republican Women’s Club meeting – Nov. 9

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room, 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H. New members are welcome.

Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteer Bazaar – Nov. 10, 11

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteers will hold its 46th-annual Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in AFMC Medical Arts Building 2 Conference Room, 1510 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. A variety of hand-crafted items made by the AFMC Volunteer Services Sewing Group will be available along with homemade baked goods. Proceeds from the Bazaar support patient care projects. The volunteers appreciate the community’s caring support.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Shop Hop – Nov. 10

On Friday, Nov. 10, Main Street Fayette has organized a fall shop hop for holiday shopping in downtown Washington Court House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. DORA will be in effect for the event.