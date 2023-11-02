New LG-Honda plant presentation made at WCH AAUW meeting

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Washington Court House chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) held its monthly meeting. The guest speakers were Angela Topper, who is a LG Energy Solution – Honda Joint Venture representative, and Jim Garland, who is a Fayette County Commissioner.

Topper provided extensive information about the new joint venture, which plans to produce pouch-type lithium-ion batteries to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market at its new advanced manufacturing battery cell and module production facility coming to Jeffersonville.

The production companies have committed to invest $3.5 billion, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, in the over two million square feet facility, with an overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion. The facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 and the joint venture aims to start mass production in 2025.

Garland was also able to provide updates and information about the county’s work to support the growth of this new facility and the expected feeder companies that will also come into our area.

This new factory will be an amazing opportunity for new people to come to our community, and to employ many people in our community in a variety of positions. Those in attendance were excited to hear of the production process and opportunities for the future.

The next meeting for the American Association of University Women will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Community Action Commission office. If you are interested in knowing more about the local chapter of AAUW, please email Beth Gerber at [email protected].