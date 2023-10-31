United Way’s ‘Festival of the Wreaths’ coming in Dec.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — United Way of Fayette County has announced its fourth-annual “Festival of the Wreaths,” with all proceeds donated to 25 local United Way programs and organizations.

Drop off wreaths to the United Way office by Monday, Dec. 4, to help local human resource programs in Fayette County. The donated wreaths will be on display in the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room in the Center for Economic Opportunity Building on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or available to view on the United Way Facebook page.

Wreaths will be open for bidding via the United Way Facebook page beginning Monday, Dec. 4 through Monday, Dec. 11 at noon. Bids can also be made by stopping by the United Way office in the Center for Economic Opportunity Building in Washington Court House.

According to the president of United Way, Debbie Bryant, for the past four years United Way has supported programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting organization that mails free, high quality books to children from birth to the age of 5 no matter their family income. Thanks to United Way and the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Fayette County has now been able to serve over 1,000 children in the county with books in the mail each month.

United Way is open to any sort of decorations donated to sell in the upcoming auction as long as it is entered by the deadline of Dec. 4.

For more information, feel free to call the United Way of Fayette County at 740-335-8932 or send an email to [email protected].