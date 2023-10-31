FCSO: Man tased, charged for attacking firefighter

MADISON TWP. — A man who allegedly attacked a firefighter during a camper fire Sunday on White Oak Road was reportedly tased by authorities, treated for his injuries and charged with misconduct.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 6724 White Oak Road on a report of a structure fire Sunday and found a camper engulfed in flames, according to reports. A deputy made contact with the resident of the camper, later identified as Alex R. Vasquez, who was reportedly advised to stay away from the camper due to the fire.

Against the order of the deputy, Vasquez allegedly attempted to enter the camper, had a confrontation with a firefighter and then “physically attacked the firefighter by striking the firefighter with his fists,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“In an effort to subdue Mr. Vasquez and protect the firefighters, the deputy successfully deployed his taser and was able to detain Mr. Vasquez,” according to the FCSO news release.

Vasquez was given medical attention for the taser prongs by Fayette County EMS members who were already on the scene, according to authorities. He was then transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for injuries sustained from being exposed to the fire.

Vasquez was later charged with misconduct at an emergency.