Early voting opportunities still available

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The final week for early voting has begun ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The last day for early voting in-person is Sunday, Nov. 5.

Remaining early voting opportunities at the Fayette County Board of Elections include this Wednesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 6 in order to be counted.

Absentee ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to the Fayette County Board of Elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by the Fayette County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

The last day that the Fayette County Board of Elections can receive absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Nov. 6 is Nov. 13.

The polls will be open for the general election from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

As of Sunday, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections, 1,245 voters have cast their ballots early.

– 304 votes have come by mail.

– 853 have taken place in office.

– 83 votes were cast via nursing home.

– Two votes have come from from UOCAVA mail.

– Three votes were hand carried.