The end of an era at Engineer’s Office

Ronnie Longberry Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Friday, the community is invited to an open house to celebrate the distinguished career of Ronnie Longberry, who served as the county’s highway superintendent for over 30 years and as an employee at the Fayette County Engineer’s Office for 50 years.

For decades, Longberry ran the department and all the crews, said Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe.

“He is the one called out on nights and weekends to evaluate emergencies, the one checking road conditions at 2 and 3 a.m. all winter long, and the one who made sure crews were called in and on it,” said Luebbe. “Ronnie never complained about the long hours….ever. A job like that often goes unappreciated. Most people will never know everything he did in service to the residents of Fayette County. But for those of us that do know….it is greatly appreciated.”

Luebbe added that Longberry will be missed by the entire Engineer’s Office and the county.

“Not only for the things he did, but because he is such a genuine guy and a pleasure to be around,” Luebbe said. “It’s truly been a blessing to have had Ronnie as highway superintendent my entire time as engineer.”

The community is encouraged to attend Friday’s open house to wish Longberry well in his retirement. It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Engineers’ Office, located at 1600 Robinson Road SE in Washington Court House.