Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct. 5 – 2968 Yeoman Road

FD responded to the report of a large amount of black smoke in the area. On arrival, FD investigation found a controlled burn. FD made contact with the equipment operator on scene. FD advised of the burn ban that started Oct. 1. The operator told FD he would bury the burning stumps with the excavator that was on scene.

Oct. 3 – 3979 Route 38

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire in the duct work at Valero’s energy center. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was escorted to the energy center. FD was advised there was a fire in two (2) of the four (4) dryers, with concerns regarding an issue in the other two (2). FD requested an additional engine and manpower mutual aid and established a secure water supply.

Three (3) FD units went with maintenance personnel to investigate and found light smoke coming out of dryer A and significant amounts of smoke coming from dryer C. Maintenance personnel advised they were unsure if the internal deluge system was sufficient. FD laid in an attack line to the third level and coordinated lockout-tagout with the energy center employees prior to accessing any of the equipment. ED started with dryer C and did not find any active fire at the time of accessing the unit. FD flowed a minimal of water while overhauling the unit. Facility personnel restored the power and tested the operation of the unit. FD and maintenance personnel repeated the same procedures and process for the remaining three (3) dryer units until all were placed back online and tested for operation. Maintenance advised repairs would be made to dryer C before putting it back into operation.

Oct. 3 – 310 Washington Sq. Suite A

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a child locked in a vehicle. FD attempted to non-forcefully make entry into the vehicle without causing any property damage. Attempts were unsuccessful and no damage was caused. Officers from the Washington Police Department dispatched a tow company to assist and were unable to unlock the vehicle.

Oct. 2 – 617 Village Ct. Apt C

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS.

Oct. 2 – 130 N. Fayette St.

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS.

Oct. 1 – 415 Gregg St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting an emergent response from Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower and assistance as needed.

Oct. 1 – 330 Us 62 N

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two vehicle accident with in juries. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival and defensively positioned the apparatus to control traffic. One (1) vehicle was found facing North in the Southbound lane blocking oncoming traffic with the other off the East side of the North bound lane in a yard. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and was advised there were no complaints of injury by all occupants. FD checked both vehicles for safety, assisted with moving one (1) vehicle off the roadway, contained fluids leaking onto the roadway and assisted with traffic control.

Sept. 29 – Columbus Ave. intersection

FD received station tone to first respond for Fayette County EMS. FD provided care until the arrival of Fayette County EMS.

Sept. 28 – 618 W. Market St.

Received call reporting smoke in the area and an odor of burning plastic. FD noted a haze while en route and found black smoke and an active fire behind the residence at the time of arrival. FD investigation found occupants burning debris and construction materials. FD advised the occupants of the burning rules and regulations and extinguished the fire.