Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Sept. 28

DJ Land Co Inc. to Atasha D. Stubbs, 853 Linden Ave., consideration amount $30,000.

DJ Land Co Inc. to Ashley D. Stubbs, 871 Linden Ave., consideration amount $30,000.

Community Action Commission of Fayette County to Mark D. and Candice J. Hudgel, 1031 Lakeview Ave., consideration $14,500.

DJ Land Co. Inc to Trent J. Davis, 883 Lindon Ave., consideration amount $30,000.

Ronald J. and Debbie H. Weade to Lauren A. McDevitt, 637 Harrison St., consideration amount $17,900.

Douglas M. Shoemaker to Peggy E. Beekman, 0.0230 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Colon E. Beatty Estate to Peggy E. Beekman, 0.459 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $88,000.

Recorded Sept. 29

Terry Lemaster Jr. to Cody E. and Kendra L. Jones, 614 Broadway St., consideration amount $124,000.

James T. and Aimee N. Wilson to Robert D. and Mila Pace, 746 Eastern Ave., consideration amount $255,000.

Trinity J. Ragland to Danielle C. Wheeler, 737 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount $141,000.

Paul and Dana Greer to Christopher E. and Cindy L. Smith, 6098 Burnett Perrill Road, consideration amount $290,000.

Shawn M. and Melissa Walters to Flagstar Bank, 816 Yeoman St., consideration amount $130,000.

Charles A. Andrews Trust to Mina Jones, 1.920 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount $64,000.

Jeffrey L. Wright to Delberta A. Wright, 432 Brittim Dr., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded Oct. 2

Abraham and Jamie L. Arvayo to Scott A. and Stephanie I. Dunham, 867 Bogus Road SE, consideration amount $460,000.

Recorded Oct. 3

Brian McCracken to Brian and Halona McCracken, 173 Magnolia Pl., consideration amount not disclosed.

Brian T. and Julane Walker and Kimberly S. Weidman to Gary Plotts and Tricia Baker, 29.196 acres in Perry Twp., and 5.127 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount $180,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Jeffrey and Melinda G. Schwartz, 990 Vine St., consideration amount $245,000.

Randy E. Williams and Angela K. Stroble to Freedom Acres Farms LLC, 13044 Reid Road NE, consideration amount not disclosed.

Eric R. Wilburn Jr. to Sugar Grove Lake LLC, 2555 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, consideration amount $20,000.

Brick & Ivy LLC to Wesley and Rachel Campbell and Branson Moody, 101 E. Court St., consideration amount $405,000.

Recorded Oct. 5

Jo Ann C. Bebb to William S. Hart, 1032 Yeoman St., consideration amount $33,500.

Jacob D. and Kelsey L. Arledge to Kristi Wilson, 6734 Upper Jamestown Road, consideration amount $204,000.

Herschel W. and Jane A. Taylor to Andrew Tomlinson, 314, 316, and 318 E. Court St., consideration amount $215,000.

Nosbor Investments LLC to Kendall Enterprises LLC, 622 E. Elm St., consideration amount $99,900.

Richard T. Rose to Douglas T. Rose Trust, Cynthia A. McCray Trust, and Rose Family Trust, 20.300 and 48.66 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Gretchen A. Finney to Ronald C. Riddle III, 119 W. Ohio Ave., consideration amount $165,000.