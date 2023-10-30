WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 28

Olivia C. Buckner, 25, at large, criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Chase S. Main, 25, Bainbridge, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Oct. 27

Charles M. Little Jr., 49, 432 Eastern Ave., child support suspension, traffic control device violation.

Shyla Corissa Jenny Mullins, 32, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Mary Cockerill, 83, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Justin J. Mayer, 42, Wilmington, fictitious registration, license forfeiture suspension.

Jeffrey L. Andrews, 49, Huntington, Indiana, O.V.I., O.V.I. per se, stop sign violation.

Tabitha K. Everhart, 53, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 41, Beavercreek Police Department warrant.

Andrew R. Everhart, 19, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 41, Beavercreek Police Department warrant.

Oct. 26

Paige Earles, 26, 2169 Jenni Lane, failure to transfer, expired operator’s license.

Logan W. Smith, 18, 331 N. Fayette St., display of license plate violation.

Oct. 25

Ronnie E. Driggers III, 32, 868 Pin Oak Place, OVI (first-degree misdemeanor), squealing tires, no operator’s license, driving while texting.

Franklin W. McCullah, 35, Jeffersonville, eye protection required violation.

Gary M. Van Sickle Jr., 29, 113 S. Main St., Apt. 402, non-compliance suspension.

Oct. 24

Toumany Mara, 51, 1184 Red Mile Blvd., speed.

Bradley L. Camp, 24, 519 Flint Drive, speed.