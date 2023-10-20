Miami Trace soccer falls to Zane Trace in Sectional finals

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team put up a fight, according to head coach Josh Thoroman, but fell short in their bid to win a Sectional title Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the match at Zane Trace High School.

The Panthers lost to the Pioneers, 4-2.

As they’ve done all season, the Panthers gave up an early goal, in the 4th minute and would have to chase the game, Thoroman explained.

Ivan Chavez got the goal for the Pioneers when the Panthers failed to clear a ball from inside the 6-yard box.

In the 7th minute the Panthers got burnt by a player running down the side line and the Pioneers crossed a ball over the defense to him where he converted the goal. Brock Jarrell recorded that goal.

Miami Trace scored when senior Sekou Mara fed the ball through to junior Ian Mavis. Mavis played it past the keeper to make it 2-1 with 13 minutes remaining in the half.

The Panthers held an 8-5 advantage on shots and 3-2 advantage on corner kicks in the first half, yet found themselves trailing 2-1 at the half.

Zane Trace converted a direct kick with 32:16 remaining in the game but Miami Trace responded with a penalty kick by sophomore co-captain Landon Burns with 30:41 remaining.

Zane Trace scored again with 27:13 remaining and would pack in the defense.

Miami Trace played a lot of offense but just couldn’t convert. When the final whistle sounded it was a 4-2 loss for the No. 12-seeded Panthers and a Sectional Championship to the No. 5-seeded Pioneers.

Miami Trace previously defeated Piketon 8-0 on Monday, Oct. 16.

This was Miami Trace’s 35th year for boys soccer. Miami Trace has won Sectional titles in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. The Panthers have won eight tournament games in the past nine seasons.

Miami Trace finishes the 2023 season with a record of 7-10-2. The Panthers went 2-4-2 in the FAC.

Chillicothe won the FAC with a record of 7-0-1.

Jackson was second in the conference at 5-1-2.

Miami Trace tied with Hillsboro for third place at 2-4-2 and McClain finished the FAC with a record of 0-7-1.

On Oct. 19, Chillicothe lost to Hilliard Davidson in the Division I tournament, 4-0. The Cavaliers end the season with a record of 11-5-1.

Jackson finished with an overall record of 8-6-3. Hillsboro was 6-8-4 overall and McClain ended the season 6-10-2.

Washington, Miami Trace girls soccer teams fall in tournament play

In girls soccer tournament action Thursday, Oct. 19, Washington traveled to the No. 1 seed Fairfield Union. The Falcons won the match, 9-0.

Miami Trace visited No. 5 seed Sheridan. The Lady Generals beat Miami Trace, 4-0.

Miami Trace completes the 2023 season with an overall record of 7-9-2. They were 2-6-2 in the FAC, placing fifth.

Washington finishes 2-17-0 overall, 0-10-0 in the FAC.

Jackson won the FAC, going 9-0-1. Chillicothe was second at 6-3-1.

McClain placed third at 5-3-2 and Hillsboro was fourth with a record of 5-5-0.

In other Division II games Thursday, McClain lost to Warren, 1-0; Circleville defeated Waverly, 3-0; Marietta beat Gallia Academy, 8-0; Athens defeated Hillsboro, 2-1 in overtime; Jackson shut out Logan Elm, 7-0 and Unioto trounced Fairland, 7-1.

McClain finished 9-5-3 overall. Hillsboro finished 7-11-0.

Jackson improves to 15-1-2.

Chillicothe lost in the Division I Central District to Marysville, 5-0. The Lady Cavs finish the season 8-8-2.