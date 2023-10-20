What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

It’s spooky season! From Ed Emberley’s “Go Away, Big Green Monster” to “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman, to Stephen King’s “It,” visit Carnegie Public Library for all of your Halloween reading needs.

For children and families: Storytimes: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-5, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in Washington C.H. on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., our regular weekly Storytime will be transformed into a dramatic reading of “The Haunted House” by Kazuno Kohara and features trick-or-treat in the library! Costumes welcome! Bonnie’s books will celebrate trick or treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

New at the library: Home School Day! Wednesdays each week are geared toward children ages 5-12, and their families. On Home School Day, the library is yours! Beginning at 1 p.m., we will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families.

October programs for adults: Dusty Ruth, member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, will be available for one-on-one meetings Tuesdays in October from 4-6 p.m. Dusty is interested in hearing your stories and answering your questions about this elusive creature. Meetings take place by appointment at the library. Please call or visit the library to schedule an appointment with Dusty.

Learn more about depression in older adults at the next presentation from Senior Life Solutions on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. Experts will discuss the warning signs, coping skills, and resources to help older adults struggling with depression.

Tech help at the Library: On Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., stop in for Getting Started with Hoopla! These small group sessions will dive into the basics of using the library’s free digital reading apps!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

Patrons please note: The library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 27. Staff will be in training so that we may serve the public even better in the future. The library will be open regular hours again beginning Saturday, Oct. 28.