A versatile comfort food

This week’s recipe is a very versatile comfort food at its best.

My sister-in-law, Barbara, made this recipe for Sunday dinner a long time ago, and we just loved it. She found it on the back of a Reames Noodle package and decided to give it a try. We were all glad she decided to. She made it with chicken. I had to have the recipe, of course, and she shared it with me, and I was a little surprised that the recipe actually called for turkey.

For years now I typically make this one after Thanksgiving with leftover turkey. But if you don’t want to wait, try the chicken, and if you don’t want to cook your chicken, rotisserie works well too. I have tried canned chicken, but to me, it’s just not as good.

I have also used my homemade left-over noodles (from my Thanksgiving meal) for this recipe, but I have to say, my favorite is spaghetti. I just cook some spaghetti instead of homemade noodles or as the recipe calls for “Reames” frozen noodles.

This is always a welcome meal at my house, the creamy consistency of this casserole dish is good. You also put some vegetables in, so it makes it healthy. The recipe calls for peas and carrots, but you can change it up if you wish. I sometimes add celery and peas. Just make sure you use the full one-and-a-half cups of vegetables of your choice.

The soup that’s in this recipe is Cream of mushroom. There are several varieties of Cream of mushroom soup these days. I like the soup with garlic. If I don’t have any of that, I just add a teaspoon of garlic powder. It will taste about the same.

Turkey Tetrazzini

12-oz package of Reames home style frozen egg noodles

1-10 ¾ oz can of cream of mushroom soup

½ cup milk

½ cup water

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.

1 ½ cups turkey, cooked and cubed.

1 ½ cups mixed frozen peas and carrots, thawed.

2 tablespoons pimiento

½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of dried parsley

Directions:

Cook noodles, uncovered, in boiling water for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain. Combine soup, milk, water, and cheddar cheese in a 3-quart saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cheese melts and sauce is hot. Stir in cooked noodles, turkey, peas and carrots, and pimiento. Spoon mixture into a greased 11X7 baking dish. Combine crumbs, parmesan cheese and parsley, Sprinkle over top. Bake uncovered in 375-degree oven for about 30 minutes or until hot.

Enjoy!