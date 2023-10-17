Miami Trace volleyball season ends with 5-set Sectional loss at Logan Elm

Miami Trace’s Cecilia Robinson hits a return during a Division II Sectional semifinal match at Logan Elm High School Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. John Howley | The Sporting Pumpkin

The Miami Trace High School vollleyball team visited Logan Elm High School Monday, Oct, 16 for a Division II Sectional semifinal match with the Braves.

The first two sets were very close, but went to the Braves, 27-25 and 25-23.

Miami Trace battled back to win the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-18.

However, the fifth and final set was captured by Logan Elm, 15-10.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Addyson Butts led with 29 kills.

Lauren Farrens had 12 kills and Lauren Guess had 10.

Claire King led the match for Logan Elm with 30 kills.

Kylie Yeazel led Miami Trace with four ace serves and Farrens had three aces.

Yeazel led in digs with 26. Alison Carter had 18 digs, Cecilia Robinson had 16 and Farrens had 14.

Miami Trace won the Frontier Athletic Conference, going undefeated for the second year in row (10-0). The Panthers finish with an overall record of 16-6.

In other tournament games played Monday, the No. 1 seed Sheridan dispatched No. 16 seed Waverly, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-12.

Sheridan is now 20-3 and will host Logan Elm tonight.

The No. 4 seed, Marietta, beat No. 13 seed Vinton County, 25-20, 25-13 and 25-11.

Marietta improves to 21-2. Vinton County ends the season at 9-11.

The Warren Warriors improved to 20-3 with a 3-0 win over Jackson. Scores of that match were: 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15.

Jackson completes its season at 10-13.

Warren (the No. 5 seed) plays tonight at Marietta.

Unioto, the No. 2 seed, got past Gallia Academy, 25-9, 25-20 and 25-14.

The No. 7 seed, Fairfield Union, improved to 18-4 with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 win over No. 10 seed Fairland who finishes the season at 18-5.

Fairfield Union will play at Unioto tonight.

The No. 3 seed Circleville Tigers defeated the No. 14 seeded McClain Tigers, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12.

Circleville is now 19-4 and McClain ends its season with a record of 13-10.

The No. 6 seed New Lexington defeated No. 11 seed Athens, 3-0.

New Lexington improves to 19-4 and will play at Circleville tonight.

Athens finishes the 2023 season with a record of 11-12.