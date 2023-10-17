It’s rivalry week in Fayette County

Rivalry week is here, and will commence this Friday as the Washington Blue Lions (5-4) travel to play the Miami Trace Panthers (5-4) in the “Battle of Fayette County” football game. Ahead of the game on Friday, both schools have activities planned throughout the week.

At Cherry Hill Primary School and Belle Aire Intermediate School, each day of the week has an outfit theme for staff and students to participate in.

– Monday was Camo/Animal Print Day

– Tuesday is Tie Dye Day

– Wednesday is Pink Out Day (Tackle Cancer)

– Thursday is Jersey Day

– Friday is Blue and White Day

At Washington Middle and High schools, they will also have outfit themes for each day of the week.

– Monday was Movie Star Monday

– Tuesday is Barbecue Dads vs Soccer Moms

– Wednesday is Barbie vs Ken

– Thursday is Adam Sandler Day

– Friday is Blue and White Day

The Washington Court House City School District was also scheduled to hold a bonfire and pep rally today at 7:30 p.m. at Washington High School. This event is open to the public.

The Miami Trace Local School District is also having a spirit week, with a creative theme for both students and staff members to participate in.

– Monday was ‘Merica Monday

– Tuesday is Twin Tuesday (match with someone!)

– Wednesday is Barbie & Ken (dress code appropriate)

– Thursday is Class Colors (9th- black 10th- purple 11th- orange 12th- green). If you aren’t in high school this could be a dress as your favorite color day.

– Friday is Panthers in Pink

Finally, the Panthers will hold a pep rally on Friday, starting at 2:05 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.

The big rivalry game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.

Visit www.recordherald.com for the latest on the big game.