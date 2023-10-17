Beggars Night in WCH set for Oct. 26

FAYETTE COUNTY — Beggars Night for the City of Washington Court House will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 for both kids and adults to “trick-or-treat” from 6-8 p.m.

Locals can serve candy from their doorsteps on Beggars Night for hometown Halloween fun, and don’t forget to wear your costumes!

Other Halloween events in Fayette County reported to the Record-Herald include:

Halloween fun at Carriage Court – Oct. 18

At 3 p.m., bring your little goblins to Carriage Court, 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House, to hear Aaron from the Carnegie Public Library read a spooky fun story. There will be cookies and Witches Brew.

Milledgeville Beggars Night – Oct. 26

The Village of Milledgeville will hold its Beggars Night on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court – Oct. 26

From 6-8 p.m., Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court, 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House will be held. Come enjoy candy, hot dogs and popcorn free to the public. Don’t forget to wear your costume.

St. Catherine’s Manor Trick or Treat – Oct. 26

St. Catherine’s Manor will pass out candy during Beggars Night hours, 6-8 p.m.

Destination Outlets Trick or Treat – Oct. 30

Destination Outlets will host a Trick or Treat with the Dream Maker Petting Zoo on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m., featuring a free petting zoo and treats at the Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., in Jeffersonville.

Court House Manor Trick or Treat – Oct. 31

3:30-5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat in Paddock Room.

For any other Halloween/Trick-or-Treat related activities going on locally, please email reporter Brya Labig with the information at [email protected]