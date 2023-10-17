Miami Trace quartet competes in District tennis tournament

ATHENS — Members of the Miami Trace High School tennis team competed in the District tournament at Ohio University on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

In singles, the No. 4 seed, Brooklyn Riggs, lost to No. 5 seed, Vlada Kiryukhin of Athens. (The score of this match was not available).

No. 7 seed Caitlin Davis lost to No. 2 seed Miranda Johnson of Minford, 6-2, 6-1.

The No. 1 seed, Meredith Riley of South Point, won the District to qualify to the State tournament.

In doubles, No. 8 seed Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit lost to the No. 1 seeded team, Smith and Morrison of Waverly, 6-1, 6-0.

The No. 3 seeded team, Emery and Jackson of Marietta, won the District tournament to advance to State.