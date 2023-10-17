50 years later: 1973 Blue Lion football team still reigns supreme

1973 WASHINGTON BLUE LION FOOTBALL TEAM — (Row 1, l-r); David Bryan (manager), David Butterfield (G), Chuck “Zero” Oesterle (G), David “Peachy” Rittenhouse (TE), Jeff Tuvell (G), Garth Cox (G), Mark Johnson (HB), John Sanderson (T), Chuck “Chuckles” Wilson (TB), Larry Howell (SE), and Kevin Terry (SE). (Row 2, l-r); Jeff Willis (HB) Steve Mosley (T), Alan Coppock (QB), Duke Willis (T), Faul Woods (T), Eric Shaffer (FB), David Peyton (TB), Bill Shaw (G), Greg McCune (C), and Dan McDaniels (TE). (Row 3, l-r); Assistant coach Jon Creamer, assistant coach Dale Lynch, Jeff Cash (manager), Mark Stewart (SE), Jim Smith (T), Larry Dumford (FB), Jeff Brown (QB), Tim O’Flynn (G), John Anders (G), Gib Sparkman (FB), Rory Souther (G), Jeff DaRif (C), Dan VanDyke (SE) Bob Wilson (TB), Donnie Smith (trainer), Andy Merrit (trainer), and head coach Moe Pfeifer. (Row 4, l-r); Freshman coach John Skinner, Greg Huysman (G), Kevin Pfeifer (T), Tom Anderson (QB), Joe Cox (TB), Randy Gardner (QB), David Stackhouse (TE), Doug McCune (C), Dewey Foster (SE), Richard Haithcock (G), Randy Sparkman (HB), Jim Runnels (C), David Hollar (G), Fred Williams (T), and Richard Ackley (TE). Courtesy photo The 1973 Blue Lion football team was recognized during Washington’s football game against on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. 1973 Blue Lion football seniors — (front, l-r); Assistant coach Jon Creamer, head coach Moe Pfeifer, and assistant coach Dale Lynch. (back, l-r); Greg McCune, Duke Willis, Kevin Terry, Jeff Willis, and Dave Bryan. 1973 Blue Lion football juniors — (front, l-r); Assistant coach Jon Creamer, head coach Moe Pfeifer, and assistant coach Dale Lynch. (back, l-r); Jeff Cash, Rory Souther, Larry Dumford, Don Smith, and Gilbert Sparkman. 1973 Blue Lion football sophomores — (front, l-r); Assistant coach Jon Creamer, head coach Moe Pfeifer, and assistant coach Dale Lynch. (back, l-r); Doug McCune, Greg Marti, Jim Runnels, Tom Anderson, and Randy Sparkman.

The 2023 football season marks the 50-year anniversary of the 1973 Washington Blue Lion Football team, a team that finished 10-0 and was named State Champions by the Associated Press and State Runner-Up by the United Press International.

Over the course of the season, the Blue Lions pitched eight shutouts including seven in a row. The first score that the defense allowed came in week eight in the third quarter of the game against Circleville. The defense, dubbed “The Blue Wall” by radio announcer Mac Dews, finished the season allowing two offensive touchdowns and a total of 19 points, equal to 1.9 points per game, and allowed just 704 yards, equal to 70 yards per game, while intercepting 17 passes. They did not allow a single point at home over the course of the season.

Offensively, the Blue Lions scored 372 points to average 37.2 points per game and converted 154 first downs.

The 1973 team featured 20 seniors who had gone 8-2 as sophomores and 6-4 as juniors. The team captain was Mark Johnson, and David Butterfield was the special teams captain.

The head coach was Maurice “Mo” Pfeifer, and assistants were Dale Lynch and Jon Creamer. John Skinner and Dick Roth coached the freshman team, and Rodger Mickle and Don Gibbs coached the junior high team.

A total of 18 players were named All-SCOL, including first-teamers Greg McCune, Garth Cox, Mark Johnson, Alan Coppock, Chuck Wilson, Jeff Brown, John Sanderson, and Larry Dumford. Honorable mention All-SCOL earners included Chuck Oesterle, Duke Willis, Steve Mosley, Jeff Tuvell, Kevin Terry, Larry Howell, David Rittenhouse, Richard Haithcock, Gilbert Speakman, and Jeff Willis.

Offensively, senior running back Chuck Wilson tallied 29 touchdowns, while wide receiver Mark Johnson added 11.

Defensively, Larry Dumford led with 107 tackles, followed by Garth Cox with 84 and John Sanderson with 81.

Four players earned All-District recognition, including Wilson who was the district back of the year. Sanderson and Cox were named first team, and McCune was named second team.

Wilson rounded out the postseason honors by being named All-State and Ohio player of the year.

According to the Blue Lion Football history book ‘Out Like A Lion’, Thursday night before the season opener was the first opportunity to try out the new stadium lights and scoreboard. It was discovered that the visitor’s side scoreboard was not working to which Superintendent Nestor replied that they were not going to score anyway. The Lions did their part to obey the chief.

In the first game of the season, Washington earned a 21-0 victory over Bishop Ready. Game two was a 27-0 win over Chillicothe. Week three was a 42-0 victory over Portsmouth. The first South Central Ohio League game of the season was a 52-0 drubbing of Madison Plains.

That game was followed by a 34-0 victory over the McClain Tigers. The Tigers threatened to score in the game but dropped a wide open touchdown pass. The next week, Wilmington visited for Homecoming. A goal line stand and a blocked field goal kept the shutout streak intact as the Blue Lions rolled to a 44-0 victory.

Washington then defeated Bishop Wehrle 38-0, sacking the Wolverine quarterback nine times, forcing five fumbles, and intercepting three passes. Washington faced their toughest opponent to date in week eight as they traveled to take on the Circleville Tigers. Washington jumped offsides on a fourth-and-five inside the red zone which extended the drive and allowed Circleville to later score the first touchdown of the season on the Blue Lion defense. Washington would still secure the victory by a score of 20-7.

Week nine brought the battle of Fayette County as Washington visited Miami Trace. Throughout the week, the Panthers had displayed banners that read, “Sportswriters make mistakes, computers don’t”, which was in reference to the Blue Lions being ranked number one in the sportswriter ranking but not ranked at all in the computer polls. Miami Trace was able to score 12 points against Washington, but the Blue Lions would score 36 to earn the victory. After the game, fans of Washington unrolled a banner saying, “Now, do you believe?”

In the final game of the season, Washington would handle the Hillsboro Indians by a score of 58-0.

Following the game, the Blue Lion football players and coaches assembled on the steps of the Courthouse as fans crowded main street. Head coach Moe Pfeifer grabbed a microphone and handed it to captain Mark Johnson who proclaimed, “We are the number one team in the state! We’re not only the best team to come out of Washington Court House, but the best in the county,” which received an electric response from the crowd.

Pfeifer was handed back the microphone and exclaimed, “August marked the beginning, and tonight marks the ultimate — A state championship!” He wrapped up by thanking his coaching staff and called his players “48 of the greatest kids in the United States.”

As a result of the success of the Blue Lion football team, Dec. 5-12, 1973 was designated as “Blue Lion Week” in the City of Washington by the Washington Court House City Council.

A community appreciation banquet was held on Dec. 12, 1973 at the Mahan Building at the end of “Blue Lion Week.” Guests were served a buffet of roast beef, ham loaf, baked ham, assorted vegetables, salad, and dessert prior to the program.

The invocation was led by Rev. Gerald Wheat, and the introduction was conducted by Rev. Father Richard J. Connelly. The guest speaker was Jimmy Crum, dubbed the Columbus “Dean of Sports.” Crum was a sportscaster for over 40 years for Channel 4 WCMH-TV. Cheerleader awards were presented by Max Lawrence and Mike Flynn, and Lawrence also presented football awards. A special award was presented by Connelly, as was the announcement of the autographed ball winner. The evening concluded with a benediction from Rev. Wheat.

Over the course of the next 50 years, no team in Blue Lion football history has been able to match the success and accomplishments of the 1973 squad.