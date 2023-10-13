Weekly Sports Schedule

Fall Sports Schedule – Week of 10/11-10/14
Mon., Oct. 16
MT Boys Soccer vs Piketon 6 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)
WCH Girls Soccer vs New Lexington 6 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)
MT Volleyball at Logan Elm 7 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)
Winner of WCH/Gallia Academy Volleyball at Unioto 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship)
Tues., Oct. 17
MT Cross Country at Young’s Dairy Meet 4:15 p.m.
Weds., Oct. 18
Winner of MT vs Piketon Boys Soccer at Zane Trace 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)
Winner of MT vs Logan Elm Volleyball vs winner of Sheridan vs Waverly/Hillsboro 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship) Site TBD
Winner of Unioto vs Gallia Academy/WCH vs winner of Fairfield Union vs Fairland 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship) Site TBD
Thurs., Oct. 19
MT Girls Soccer at Sheridan 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)
Winner of WCH vs New Lexington Girls Soccer at Fairfield Union 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)
Fri., Oct. 20
WCH Varsity Football at MT 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 21
MT Girls and WCH Cross Country at Rio Grande District Meet 9 a.m.
MT Boys Cross Country at Cedarville District Meet 9 a.m.