Weekly Sports Schedule

Fall Sports Schedule – Week of 10/11-10/14

Mon., Oct. 16

MT Boys Soccer vs Piketon 6 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)

WCH Girls Soccer vs New Lexington 6 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)

MT Volleyball at Logan Elm 7 p.m. (Sectional Semifinal)

Winner of WCH/Gallia Academy Volleyball at Unioto 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship)

Tues., Oct. 17

MT Cross Country at Young’s Dairy Meet 4:15 p.m.

Weds., Oct. 18

Winner of MT vs Piketon Boys Soccer at Zane Trace 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)

Winner of MT vs Logan Elm Volleyball vs winner of Sheridan vs Waverly/Hillsboro 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship) Site TBD

Winner of Unioto vs Gallia Academy/WCH vs winner of Fairfield Union vs Fairland 7 p.m. (Sectional Championship) Site TBD

Thurs., Oct. 19

MT Girls Soccer at Sheridan 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)

Winner of WCH vs New Lexington Girls Soccer at Fairfield Union 6 p.m. (Sectional Championship)

Fri., Oct. 20

WCH Varsity Football at MT 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21

MT Girls and WCH Cross Country at Rio Grande District Meet 9 a.m.

MT Boys Cross Country at Cedarville District Meet 9 a.m.