Understanding the scriptures is the key

I think almost everyone would rather be engaged in God’s work than Satan’s work. Most people are good at their core and just need some encouragement to do the right thing.

Everything we need to know is in the scriptures of the bible. Many people own a bible but have never read it. One of the many things it says is that people perish from a lack of knowledge.

Hosea 4:6, My people are destroyed for their lack of knowledge.

The bible also says that the meaning is hidden from the wise and prudent and given to babes.

Matthew 11:25, Jesus answered and said, “I thank You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that you have hidden these things from the wise and prudent and have revealed them to babes.”

That is contradictory to our human understanding. Without a relationship with God, we think in the knowledge of the world, but God said, for His children, He has written His law on our hearts and minds.

The reality is that a person who accepts God into their life views things in a biblical world view. If I can influence someone to do the right thing, that would have eternal value because we are eternal beings. That is why Jesus said that the first commandment is to love the Lord God with all our heart, and that loving people as yourself. Love is an eternal thing and most of what we give our lives to will be left behind when we leave this world and enter into eternity. Those things left behind are worldly things because they are restricted to the world as we know it.

This almost seems too simple, but if we approach the scriptures from this perspective, everything starts to clear up. God created us in his image and likeness. Jesus said that His yolk, (work) is easy and His burden is light. Maybe we just make it too complicated and that is the reason we cannot seem to understand. The bible says that the Holy Spirit will lead and guide us into all truth and with that we will understand what God really is.

