Senior members of the Washington High School Marching Band gathered at the football game at Hillsboro Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (front, l-r); Tyrena Cowman, Ozlyn Racine, Trinity Smith, Natalie Truex; (middle, l-r); Mackenzie Cartmell, Parker Foy, Garrett Wahl, Kaden Brill, Maggie Gilmore, Kate Melvin; (back, l-r); J.D. Liston, Tommy Smalley, Ade Hines, Amara Corsbie, Matthew Clay and Megan Smith.

Photo by Mary Kay West