One of grandma’s comfort food recipes

Hello!

Here we go with more of the comfort food recipes.

When I was young, mom worked and once in a while if school was out, I got to spend the day with grandma and grandpa. I arrived first thing in the morning and grandma was always busy cooking a large breakfast on her wood cook stove. Grandpa always made sure she had a nice supply of wood setting beside that wood stove. I remember her frying potatoes and onions, sausage gravy, bacon, pancakes, and yes, biscuits. Her house always smelled so wonderful.

I was always fascinated with that wood cook stove; this was in the middle of Adelphi and in the late 60s, and she still cooked on that wood cook stove that took up the biggest part of her kitchen. Mom had a gas stove, and so did most everyone that we visited, except grandma and grandpa. The food she cooked on that old stove tasted like no other.

I think grandma’s breakfasts were legendary. I’ve come close to some of the things she’s cooked, but not exactly, one of my favorites is the biscuits and gravy.

One of the lightest biscuit recipes that came close to hers is Angel Biscuits. They are a little more fuss, but well worth the extra effort. I made these the night before I wanted to serve them at breakfast, and sometimes, I just fix them for dinner. Breakfast for dinnertime. I don’t think Grandma ever did it this way because I remember her setting them to the side after she baked them to keep them warm, and if we didn’t eat them all, she just sat them on the table with her homemade jam “in case someone came by that wanted a bite in the afternoon.”

Whatever time you decide to make these, they are always good, warm and waiting to be topped off with that special sausage gravy.

Angel Biscuits

2 ½ cups flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter flavored Crisco

1 package dry yeast

3 Tablespoons warm water

1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

Dissolve yeast and warm water in a small bowl and stir to dissolve. It will look thick.

Combine flour, sugar, salt baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl with a whisk.

Cut the shortening into the flour mixture until crumbly about the size of peas.

Whisk the yeast mixture into the buttermilk then add it to the flour mixture. Stir until it forms a dough.

Knead the dough slightly then roll it out to about one inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter or a glass to the desired size.

Place them on a greased cookie sheet close together and let them rise for about an hour.

Bake them at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes or until the tops are a golden brown.

Microwave a little butter and brush the tops of the biscuits with the melted butter.

Enjoy!