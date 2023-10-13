God is our refuge

Psalms 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

In Bible times, they used to have cities of refuge to which a person could flee for refuge when unintentionally one had caused a death of another person. In God, we have a far greater refuge.

When we are weary we can flee to Him. When we are tossed to and fro we can find peace in Him. And when we have doubts and fears, He can calm our fears and give us joy. Not only is God our refuge, He is our strength.

Whatever your task is, just read in God’s Word and see the many times God has given special strength to His people.

Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”

Not only is He our refuge and strength, but He is a present help in time of trouble.

Isaiah 43:2, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee; when thou walkest though the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”

God has promised to always be with us, even unto the end of the world.

Psalms 23:4, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me; thy rod and staff they comfort me.”

Who doesn’t need encouragement?

