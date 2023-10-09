Adena Fayette Medical Center adds oncology physician

Dr. Nihar Patel

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Adena Health has announced the addition of oncologist, Nihar Patel, MD, to the Cancer Care Clinic at Adena Fayette Medical Center.

A board-certificated physician, Dr. Patel specializes in the care and treatment of blood disorders, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. His experience includes the use of chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy.

He earned his medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies and completed his residency and fellowship at the Temple University School of Medicine at West Penn Allegheny Health System in Pittsburgh, Pa.

