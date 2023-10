Located at 251 E. Court St. in downtown Washington Court House (WCH), Ikimono Ryu Family Martial Arts is the city’s newest business. Councilman Dale Lynch presents Kevin Evans, also known as Sensei Evans, with a New Business Plaque thanking him for choosing this community for this unique business. Pictured: Ikimono students and instructors and over 200 degrees of Black Belts. More information about this dojo can be found at its website: www.karatebarn.com

Submitted photo