19-year-old set for trial in vehicular homicide case

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 19-year-old Zanesville resident attended her final pretrial hearing at the Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Monday morning, following her indictment earlier this year on a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.

The grand jury indictment stems back to April 30 of this year when Jaedamae L. Geiger allegedly ran through a stop sign going north on Jamison Road in a 2010 Dodge Charger and struck the the victim’s 2010 Mazda 3, which was headed westbound on US Route 22.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the victim, a 58-year-old Chillicothe man, identified as David Pence Jr., died in the two-vehicle accident.

Following the crash, both vehicles traveled off the north side of US 22.

Pence Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP. Geiger and her passenger, 18-year-old Amber McNutt, of Zanesville, were both transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment, according to reports.

Geiger was indicted on July 14 on count one of vehicular homicide (first-degree misdemeanor), and count two of aggravated vehicular homicide (third-degree felony). According to the indictment, Geiger “recklessly caused the death” of Pence Jr.

After attending her final pre-trial on Monday, Geiger is now scheduled to go to trial on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.