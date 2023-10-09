Postseason contests announced for area fall sports teams

The postseason drawings for area teams were recently announced for boys and girls soccer, and volleyball, on Sunday, Oct. 8:

Boys Soccer

The 12-seeded Miami Trace Panthers (5-7-2) will play on Monday, Oct. 16 at home against 21-seeded Piketon (0-10) at 6 p.m. in a Sectional Semifinal game.

The 15-seeded McClain Tigers (3-7-2) will host 18-seeded Waverly (1-11-1) in a Sectional Semifinal on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

The 11-seeded Hillsboro Indians (5-5-4) will travel to take on 6-seeded Gallia Academy (9-2-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m for a Sectional Championship.

The 7-seeded Jackson Ironmen (8-2-3) will host 10-seeded Fairland (8-5-2) for a Sectional Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

The 20-seeded Chillicothe Cavaliers will host 29-seeded Logan on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m in a Sectional Semifinal.

Girls Soccer

The 16-seeded Washington Lady Lions (1-15) will host 17-seeded New Lexington (0-13-1) in a Sectional Semifinal game on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

The 12-seeded Miami Trace Lady Panthers (5-8-2) will travel to 5-seeded Sheridan (9-2-2) for a Sectional Championship game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m.

The 9-seeded McClain Lady Tigers (5-4-2) will travel to play 8-seeded Warren (7-8) for a Sectional Championship on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The 10-seeded Hillsboro Lady Indians (6-8) will travel to 7-seeded Athens (6-6-2) on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. for a Sectional Championship.

3-seeded Jackson (11-1-2) will host 14-seed Logan Elm (5-9-1) on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in a Sectional Championship match.

The 34-seeded Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers will travel to take on 12-seeded Marysville on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m in a Sectional Semifinal.

Volleyball

The 18-seeded Washington Lady Lions (4-14) will travel to play 15-seeded Gallia Academy (10-9) on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. in a Sectional Quarterfinal contest.

The 17-seeded Hillsboro Lady Indians (5-12) will travel to 16-seeded Waverly (7-13) on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. in a Sectional Quarterfinal match.

The 14-seeded McClain Lady Tigers (10-8) will host 19-seeded River Valley (4-11) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in a Sectional Quarterfinal game.

The 9-seeded Miami Trace Lady Panthers (15-3) will travel to play 8-seeded Logan Elm (13-6) in a Sectional Semifinal match on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

The 12-seeded Jackson Ironladies (10-10) will travel to 5-seeded Warren (15-2) on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in a Sectional Semifinal contest.

The 27-seeded Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers will host 33-seeded Columbus Briggs on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in a Sectional Semifinal game.