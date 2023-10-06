There’s no ifs attached when it comes to God

Genesis 28:20-22, “And Jacob vowed a vow, saying, If God will be with me, and will keep me in this way that I go, and will give me bread to eat, and raiment to put on, So that I come again to my father’s house in peace; then shall the Lord be my God: And this stone which I have set for a pillar, shall be God’s house: and of all that thou shalt give me I will surely give the tenth unto thee.”

In this familiar account of Jacob’s night at Bethel where he dreamed of a ladder that reached to heaven, we see him being so moved that he makes a vow unto God. Now, if one makes a vow to God, he had better keep it. However, that’s not the point I wish to bring to your attention. The disturbing statement is, “if God will.” Why does this sound so awful? It is the “if” part. Jacob is making his service and love to God conditional.

We have a problem of loving people because they are good or “if” they agree with us. True love is giving of oneself regardless of the outcome or response of the other partner. We ought to work for God with no “ifs” attached. God didn’t say “if” when it came to loving us.

Romans 5:8, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

