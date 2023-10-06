A perfect comfort snack for the fall season

Hello!

It’s officially fall. The season of comfort foods…well, there’s football too, and snacks needed. Get-togethers to watch that important game is where the snacks come in at.

One of my favorite things to serve is the easy to do dips. Flavorful, warm comfort food.

I was at a restaurant several years ago and ordered their spinach dip. Wow…it left quite an impression. I loved how the flavors blended and the texture, not to mention you are also adding in some healthy vegetables.

This recipe calls for frozen spinach. But I have used canned spinach. The key to this is making sure it’s drained well, so I put it in a strainer and squeeze it to make sure all the water is out of it. You don’t want your dip to end up watery. Actually, I prefer canned spinach, it is more tender than frozen spinach.

You can put this in an oven safe dish and bake it to get it bubbly hot, or I put it in my small crockpot. You just want to make sure it’s bubbly hot, and the cheese is nice and melty. It also keeps it warm while people snack on it for games or family get-togethers.

I can make a meal of this. On the evenings where I don’t want a lot to eat, but I don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night hungry. It’s perfect and oh so good.

You can make the entire dip, which will make a lot, or you can cut it in half, which I usually do. When I make half of it, I will still use a whole can of the artichoke hearts, and I cut them up in small pieces and pat them with paper towels to make sure they are dry before I put them in with the rest of the ingredients.

Spinach/Artichoke dip

2-10oz packages of frozen chopped spinach (you can use canned spinach)

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

2-10 oz jars of Alfredo sauce

1 cup diced artichoke hearts.

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

Drain spinach and artichoke hearts, very well

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly.

Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly, usually about 15 to 20 minutes uncovered. Or place in a crock pot and cook on medium until cheese is melted and its very hot, Usually about 45 minutes, then turn it down to just keep it warm.

Enjoy!