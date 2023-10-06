Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 9-13 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham &soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 9-13 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch