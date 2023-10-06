Panthers enjoy 47-7 Homecoming win over Cavaliers

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau scores during the first half of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Chillicothe Cavaliers Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. LeBeau scored three touchdowns on the night and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Pictured for Chillicothe is Juan Miller (3). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Garrett Guess (6) is congratulated by Adam Guthrie after Guess scored in the first half of Miami Trace’s game against the Chillicothe Cavaliers Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Homecoming King Nick Farrens and Queen Gracie Shull on the field prior to the Panthers’ game against Chillicothe Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Members of Miami Trace High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1963, were recognized at halftime of the Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

It was a Homecoming game to remember for the Miami Trace Panthers Friday, Oct. 6.

Miami Trace quickly got back on the winning side of the ledger with a 47-7 rout of the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Miami Trace scored on their first possession, then, on the ensuing kickoff, the ball hit a Chillicothe player and deflected back, recovered by Miami Trace’s Jayden Jones.

From there, the Panthers soon scored again.

Chillicothe scored on its first possession, but the Miami Trace defense was more than ready for the challenge and kept the Cavaliers off the board the remainder of the game.

Senior running back Asher LeBeau had another big night for Miami Trace, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

“Our kids played very well,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “They turned the ball over early and we were able to capitalize on that.

“Our defense was giving up a lot, but they were creating turnovers,” Williams said. “That was big for us.

“It’s nice to have some of our play-makers back,” Williams said. “(Garrett) Guess did a nice job, (Trey) Robinette did a nice job.

“Asher had a fantastic game tonight,” Williams said. “Asher should have gone over 1,000 yards tonight. I don’t know what that number is at the moment, but, I’m sure he exceeded that.

“All that can’t happen without those guys up front,” Williams said. “Our offensive line just did a fantastic job tonight.”

LeBeau came into the game with 948 rushing yards through the first seven games. By halftime, he had accumulated 164 rushing yards.

LeBeau had touchdown runs of 15, 4 and 1 yards in the game.

The first series for the Panthers began at their own 29-yard line and ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Robinette to Cooper Enochs.

Ian Mavis’ kick put the Panthers up, 7-0 with 7:40 to play in the first quarter.

As mentioned, the kickoff hit a Chillicothe player and was recovered by Jayden Jones.

Miami Trace moved the ball from the Chillicothe 49 to the Cavs’ 15.

From there, LeBeau scored and Mavis’ kick made it 14-0 Miami Trace with 2:42 left in the first quarter.

Chillicothe’s first possession began at its own 42-yard line.

On the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Caden Eblin connected with Coen Butler for a 19-yard touchdown.

The extra-point kick was good, putting the score at 14-7 in favor of Miami Trace with 11:55 to play in the first half.

The Panthers’ next possession was primarily running plays with one pass to Enochs. It took several minutes off the clock, but stalled at midfield and Robinette punted to Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers’ next series began at its own 17-yard line.

The Cavs moved the ball to the Miami Trace 27-yard line, but four consecutive incomplete passes turned the ball back over to the Panthers on downs.

Miami Trace started its next series with 3:29 to play in the half.

This possession was punctuated by a 4-yard touchdown run by LeBeau.

Mavis’ kick made it 21-7 at the 2:09 mark of the second quarter.

The Cavs would likely have been okay with running out the clock, doing what they could and heading into the locker room down by 14.

However, there was a fumble, recovered by Walker Glispie at the Chillicothe 38-yard line.

Just a couple of plays later, Robinette passed to Guess for a 17-yard touchdown.

Mavis’ kick put the score at 28-7 with 56 seconds to play in the half.

Before they could get to the locker room, Chillicothe lost another fumble, this one recovered by Brady Sheets at the Cavs’ 23-yard line.

Time enough for another Panther score?

You bet.

The play was a 31-yard pass from Robinette to Cody Gibbs in the back corner of the end zone.

On the extra-point attempt, it was a low snap and holder Cooper Enochs scrambled out and passed the ball and it was caught and at first it appeared to be a conversion, but the officials said otherwise.

Miami Trace was still pleased to take a 34-7 lead into the halftime break.

At the half, after both bands performed, Miami Trace recognized members of its first graduating class — The Class of 1963.

Long-time statistician, Tom ‘Chatter’ Harris had the Panthers with 274 yards of offense to 112 for Chillicothe.

The Panthers ran 36 plays in the first half to 20 for Chillicothe.

Jones, who recovered the ball after it hit a Chillicothe player on a kickoff early in the game, had a quarterback sack that had the Cavs in a must-punt situation, fourth and 28 deep in its own territory.

Miami Trace went down the field and scored on its first possession of the second half. This score was a 1-yard run by LeBeau. Mavis converted another extra-point kick to put the Panthers comfortably in the lead, 41-7 with 7:06 to play in the third quarter.

With the point differential at plus-30, the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.

As the game sped to its conclusion, Julian Baker broke off a nice, long run down to the Cavaliers’ 16-yard line.

On the next play, Baker was running once again, all the way into the end zone for what proved to be the final score of the game.

The Panthers did not convert the extra-point, but, no matter.

That final score came with 4:35 to play in the game.

Miami Trace improves to 5-3 overall, 2-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with just two games remaining before the playoffs.

Chillicothe drops to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will play at Hillsboro next week while Chillicothe travels to Gardner Park to take on the Blue Lions.

Washington defeated the McClain Tigers in Greenfield Friday night, 49-25.

The Blue Lions are now 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the FAC.

McClain falls to 5-3 overall, 1-2 in the conference.

Jackson continues to lead the conference, moving to 3-0 in the FAC with a 63-21 win at Hillsboro Friday night.

The Ironmen are now 7-1 overall.

The Indians fall to 4-4 overall, 2-1 in the FAC.