Miami Trace wins volleyball, soccer matches with Washington

A large crowd turned out at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 5 for volleyball and soccer games with Miami Trace.

Miami Trace completed the Frontier Athletic Conference schedule at 10-0 in varsity and reserve volleyball.

In the varsity match, it was Miami Trace winning in three sets, 25-7, 25-23 and 25-18.

It was the second consecutive undefeated FAC season for Miami Trace.

In the rain on the soccer pitch, Miami Trace defeated Washington, 4-1.

There will be more on these events later on the Record-Herald website and in the print edition of the Record-Herald.