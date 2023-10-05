Miami Trace competes at D1 Sectionals at WGC in Xenia

Members of the Miami Trace High School golf team at the Division I Sectional tournament at the WGC Golf Course in Xenia Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Alison Reeves, Rylee Ferguson, Audrey Mullins, Emily Reeves and Ashlynd Hippely. Courtesy photo

XENIA — The Miami Trace High School girls golf team competed Thursday, Oct. 5 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia as part of the Southwest district.

When all golfers were in Miami Trace finished in 16th place.

Leading the team in scoring was junior Emily Reeves with a 101.

“Emily started off strong then had one tough hole scoring a 10 that probably held her back from competing to moving on to the District as an individual,” head coach Todd Wallace said.

The second-leading scorer was freshman Rylee Ferguson with a 109.

Third was freshman Ashlynd Hippely with a 112.

The fourth scorer was senior Audrey Mullins with a 122.

“We will miss Audrey’s unique personality and playfulness next year,” Wallace said. “She has been an integral part of our program for the past three years.”

The fifth scorer was freshman Alison Reeves with a 126.

As a team, Miami Trace carded a 444 behind a junior, a senior and three freshmen.

“The future for our program is bright with eight more ladies in the program this year for a total of 13, with nine being freshmen,” Wallace said. “While we are sad the season has come to an end, we are thankful for the friendships and memories made this season.

“We would like to give a special thanks to the parents for getting the ladies to and from practices and matches,” Wallace said. “We would also like to extend our thanks to The Greens golf course for the hospitality and generosity to allow the ladies to play golf at no cost whenever they wanted to play; Deer Creek Golf course and Jeff Postage for the driving range and use of their practice facilities; a special thanks to Buckeye Hills Country Club for accommodating a dual for us and Westfall.

“Most folks don’t realize what these courses do for our kids to make golf possible,” Wallace said. “And also how important it is for our community to support them all so our kids have the opportunities to learn to love this great game we call golf.”

Two golfers from Washington High School competed in the Division I Sectional at WGC in Xenia Thursday.

Sophomore Faith Wynne shot a score of 90 and sophomore Jordyn Gray shot a 126.

Hillsboro placed 18th as a team with a 543 score.

Hillsboro results: Emma Yochum, 107; Amani Cumberland, 137; Rylea Scarberry, 142 and Addy Knauff, 157.

The top four teams at the Sectional advance to the District meet.

Centerville won the Sectional with a 315.

Bellbrook was second with a 327; Beavercreek was third with a 350 and Tippecanoe was fourth with a 370.