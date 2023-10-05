Community Calendar

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 7

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Jeffersonville Lions Club, 1 Railroad St., on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Kathy Shriver at 740-463-3521, 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Jefferlions

Adena Collective Goods Book and Gift Sale – Oct. 10

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteers will be sponsoring a Collective Goods Books and Gift one day sale on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Adena Fayette Medical Center Board Room, 1430 Columbus Ave. Great products at great prices. Proceeds will benefit patient care projects. The volunteers appreciate the community’s caring support.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 10

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the WCH Grace Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, 740-437-7106 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

Local Dems’ Oct. meeting – Oct. 10

The Fayette County Democrats will be holding their October meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room.

Republican Women’s Club meeting – Oct. 12

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room, 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H. New members are welcome.

Halloween fun at Carriage Court – Oct. 18

At 3 p.m., bring your little goblins to Carriage Court 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House, to hear Aaron from the Carnegie Public Library read a spooky fun story. There will be cookies and Witches Brew.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 19

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Medical Arts conference room, Building 2, on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC

Democrats’ Fall Dinner – Oct. 24

The Fayette County Democrats’ Annual Fall Dinner will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the American Legion Post 25, 1240 US RT 22, in Washington C.H. Tickets are $25 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Allison Russo, Minority Leader of the Ohio House of Representatives. There will be a silent auction throughout the evening for themed baskets. If you are interested in attending, contact Kathie Oesterle at 740-505-3373 for tickets.

Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court – Oct. 26

From 6-8 p.m., Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court, 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House will be held. Come enjoy candy, hot dogs and popcorn free to the public. Don’t forget to wear your costume!