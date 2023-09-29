Logos Octoberfest set for Tuesday

Sarah Delane, from Nashville, Tennessee, will be joining us for our Logos Octoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 3, along with the GP Worship Team. We will have a catered meal at 6 p.m. followed by our worship service at 7. We are expecting a great move of God through our worship and the word.

Sarah is a warrior and will get the mind of the Lord. If you need to be in an environment where you feel loved, where there is freedom to worship, where the word of God is proclaimed, and where the presence of the Lord is manifested, come and join us for this event. When God’s people gather together and this starts to happen, salvation, healing, deliverance and changed lives follow.

Let’s fill the building with our families, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. They need this. We all need this!