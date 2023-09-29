Passing over a transgression

Proverbs 19:11, “The discretion of man deferreth his anger; and it is his glory to pass over a transgression.”

Matthew 6:14, 15, “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if you forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

The glory of a man is to pass over a transgression. That means to forgive and to forget. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing.

How long should we forgive people?

Well, the answer is found in Luke 17:4: “And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him.”

In other words, as often as it is required of you.

We see this in Philippians 3:13, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before.”

Now, who do you need to forgive or who do you need to go and say, I am sorry, please forgive me?”

