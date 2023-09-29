Pumpkin recipe is a fall staple

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a fall staple.

Warm comforting breads, either sweet breads or just plain home baked breads are a cool weather must. The smells from this bread will fill your home on a cool crisp day. They are so comforting and appetizing.

I found this recipe a couple of years ago and decided to add it to my recipe file. I finally got around to trying it out. My only regret is not trying it sooner.

It filled the house with such a wonderful aroma while baking, I couldn’t wait to try it. It has a couple of ribbons of cream cheese in it, so I do advise letting it cool completely before you cut it.

This sweet bread turns out very moist, and such a great flavor it will go with a lot of things you cook this fall. I liked it with vegetable soup.

You can savor it as a dessert, snack or with a meal. I couldn’t wait, so I ate it with my soup. The ribbons of cream cheese layered through it just takes it to another level. Of course, who could resist the cinnamon flavor in this bread?

The recipe doesn’t call for icing, and it really doesn’t need it. But if you are looking to make it more of a dessert, I would melt a stick of butter, add two teaspoons of vanilla, and enough confectioners sugar to thicken it and put it on top of the bread when it’s still slightly warm. If you want it as a glaze, make sure it’s thinner, just don’t add as much confectioners’ sugar to it.

Definitely a Sunday dinner table worthy bread, and it would be a great addition to any holiday table.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

Cream Cheese Layer

4 ounces of cream cheese (softened)

3 tablespoons sugar

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a small mixing bowl beat all ingredients together with a mixer until creamy and well blended. Set it aside.

Pumpkin Bread

1 ¾ cups flour

1 ½ cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup canned pumpkin

8 tablespoons butter (melted)

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Spray or butter a 9×5 inch loaf pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium size mixing bowl, add pumpkin, melted butter, egg, milk and vanilla. Beat with a mixer until well blended until smooth. Add in flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Mix slowly until well blended then beat for 30 seconds on medium speed.

Scoop 1/3 of the batter in the bottom of the pan, then add half the cream cheese mixture on top. Add another 1/3 of the batter on top of the cream cheese, then scoop the rest of the cream cheese on top of the batter, making sure to spread it out. Put the remaining batter on top of the cream cheese layer.

Bake for one hour and 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let it cool for about 10 minutes, then turn it out on wax paper and let it cool completely.

Enjoy!