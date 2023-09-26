Lady Lions fall in four sets to Chillicothe, Wall eclipses 1,000 digs

Maggi Wall was honored after the first set against Chillicothe on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 for eclipsing 1,000 career digs. Also pictured is Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley. Courtesy photo Washington junior Maggi Wall (in white) records her 1,000th dig during the first set of the match against Chillicothe on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is Jordan Mead (at bottom, in blue), Aysha Haney (top left), and Calleigh Wead-Salmi (top right). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Members of the Washington freshman and j-v volleyball teams had signs and props to honor junior Maggi Wall as she eclipsed 1,000 career digs against Chillicothe on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Courtesy photo

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lions (4-11, 1-5) traveled to take on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers (7-10, 4-2) in a Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball contest.

The Lady Lions would fall to Chillicothe in four sets. Chillicothe won the first set 24-12 and Washington responded by winning the second set 25-15. The Lady Cavaliers would win the next two sets 25-15 and 25-18 to take home the victory.

Although Washington was defeated, there was reason to celebrate as junior Maggi Wall eclipsed 1,000 career digs for her career.

“It’s amazing to watch Maggi play,” said Lady Lion head coach Ashley DeAtley. “We are so proud of her and her accomplishment. She gives 110% every time she is on the court and you can just see it. She is always wanting to get better and work on her game. She is an amazing back row player, having been our Libero for three years now. It’s something to be said to be able to hit this milestone as a junior. We want her to keep on pushing and continue to climb.”

Statistically for Washington, Lilly Shaw and Maggi Wall each led in aces with three, followed by Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Jarika Mick with two, and Natalie Truex and Scotti Quigley with one.

Truex and Wead-Salmi led in kills with six, followed by Kierstyn Mitchell and Quigley with two and Shaw with one.

Addison Knisley led in set assists with nine, followed by Aysha Haney with four and Wall with two.

Truex led in solo blocks with one.

Wall led in digs with 15, followed by Knisley with six, Shaw with four, Wead-Salmi and Mick with three, Mitchell and Haney with two, and Truex with one.

DeAtley shared her thoughts on the teams performance.

“I felt like we had really great moments where we put the pressure on them, and I don’t think Chillicothe was expecting that considering the last time we played them. They answered right back to it and we had a tough time with some of their strong serves coming at us. We struggled a little bit with serve receive and that kind of put us in a hole and I think it got in our head a little bit. Our girls never gave up, though. We were attacking them and looking for holes. I’m not disappointed in how we played, but we do need to clean up some unforced errors and a couple other things and I think we will be just fine.”

In the j-v contest, Chillicothe won in two sets, 25-7 and 25-10.

In the freshman contest, Chillicothe won in two sets, 25-11 and 25-14.

Washington (4-12, 1-6) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 28 at home against Jackson (9-9, 4-3). This will be senior night as well for the Lady Lions.

Chillicothe (8-10, 5-2) is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 28 at McClain (9-7, 3-4).