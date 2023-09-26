Panthers No. 7, Blue Lions No. 13 in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings

Regular-season entering Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday, Sept. 25. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs. The top eight teams in each region host an opening round playoff game.

The Miami Trace Panthers are No. 7 this week in Division III, Region 11.

The Washington Blue Lions No. 13 in this week’s ratings in Division IV, Region 16.

The McClain Tigers are No. 16 in Division IV, Region 16.

The Jackson Ironmen are No. 6 in Division III, Region 11.

The Hillsboro Indians are No. 13 in Division III, Region 12 and the Chillicothe Cavaliers are No. 19 in Division III, Region 11.

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (6-0) 15.3308, 2. Geneva (5-1) 12.8833, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 12.7279, 4. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-1) 12.1, 5. Aurora (5-1) 9.85, 6. Madison (5-1) 9.6, 7. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 9.25, 8. Alliance (4-2) 9.1167, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 9.1167, 10. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 8.7551, 11. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.6667, 12. New Philadelphia (4-2) 8.2333, 13. Akron East (5-1) 8.1005, 14. Canfield (3-3) 7.4646, 15. Chardon (3-3) 7.1701, 16. Kent Roosevelt (4-2) 6.45, 17. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 5.9592, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-3) 5.0333, 19. Chesterland West Geauga (2-4) 4.9667, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-3) 4.9111

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 16.1864, 2. Norton (6-0) 15.65, 3. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 12.45, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 11.2333, 5. Ontario (6-0) 11.1833, 6. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 10.9667, 7. Defiance (5-1) 9.4333, 8. Rocky River (5-1) 9.1837, 9. Bay Village Bay (5-1) 8.9773, 10. Sandusky (3-3) 8.6833, 11. Clyde (4-2) 7.9773, 12. Bowling Green (4-2) 6.6833, 13. Ashland (4-2) 6.5, 14. Norwalk (3-3) 5.6, 15. Maumee (3-3) 5.5, 16. Richfield Revere (3-3) 4.9333, 17. Lexington (3-3) 4.7833, 18. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-3) 4.5833, 19. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-3) 3.9833, 20. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-3) 3.8667

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-0) 14.7333, 2. London (6-0) 13.2, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-0) 11.4, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.3636, 5. Granville (6-0) 10.2167, 6. Jackson (5-1) 9.6, 7. Miami Trace (4-2) 9.2333, 8. Bellefontaine (4-2) 8.6833, 9. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 7.8, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-2) 7.6667, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3) 6.3333, 12. Cols. South (4-2) 5.9369, 13. Marietta (3-3) 4.7801, 14. Bexley (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (3-3) 3.9833, 16. The Plains Athens (2-4) 2.65, 17. Zanesville (1-5) 1.8333, 18. Circleville (1-5) 1.7, 19. Chillicothe (1-5) 1.5051, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-5) 0.9167

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3167, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 10.4646, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-1) 9.9, 4. Celina (5-1) 9.8333, 5. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-2) 8.1944, 8. New Richmond (5-1) 8, 9. Wilmington (4-2) 7.4833, 10. Wapakoneta (4-2) 5.8333, 11. Bellbrook (3-3) 5.7, 12. Elida (4-2) 4.9167, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 4.4833, 14. Day. Carroll (2-4) 4.2667, 15. Mount Orab Western Brown (2-4) 4.25, 16. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-4) 4.2167, 17. Monroe (2-4) 3.9833, 17. Day. Oakwood (2-4) 3.9833, 19. Franklin (2-4) 3.6167, 20. Cin. Aiken (2-4) 2.65

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (6-0) 13.3667, 2. Streetsboro (5-1) 10.8788, 3. Mentor Lake Cath. (5-1) 10.7, 4. Niles McKinley (5-1) 10, 5. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 9.7167, 7. Struthers (4-2) 9.6313, 8. Poland Seminary (5-1) 8.7333, 9. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-2) 7.3833, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 7.25, 11. Girard (4-2) 6.35, 12. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 5.4833, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (3-3) 4.7833, 14. East Liverpool (4-2) 3.8333, 15. Mogadore Field (2-4) 3.3157, 16. Akron Buchtel (2-4) 3.0278, 17. Hubbard (3-3) 2.9269, 18. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-4) 2.2167, 19. Pepper Pike Orange (2-4) 2.1667, 20. Ravenna (1-5) 1.8939

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (5-0) 13.9667, 2. Shelby (5-1) 10.9667, 3. Cle. Glenville (4-1) 10.2371, 4. Bellevue (3-3) 8.6439, 5. Van Wert (3-3) 8.4833, 6. Galion (4-2) 7.2, 7. Millersburg West Holmes (4-2) 6.6167, 8. Oberlin Firelands (3-3) 6.35, 9. Lima Bath (4-2) 6.3167, 10. Wauseon (4-2) 6.2833, 11. Bryan (3-3) 5.2833, 12. Vermilion (3-3) 4.9, 13. Napoleon (2-4) 3.7, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-4) 3.6167, 15. Elyria Cath. (2-4) 3.5505, 16. Kenton (2-4) 3.4833, 17. St. Marys Memorial (2-4) 3.1333, 18. Upper Sandusky (3-3) 3.0667, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 2.7273, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-5) 2.2833

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 14.4667, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 13.4811, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (6-0) 11.4167, 4. St. Clairsville (5-1) 10.5, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 9.6, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1) 9.2333, 8. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 8.5333, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-1) 8.4388, 10. Cols. East (5-1) 8.1338, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 7.8167, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-2) 7.7222, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-1) 7.6869, 14. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 6.9833, 15. Carrollton (3-3) 4.9667, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (3-3) 3.3167, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4) 3.15, 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Hebron Lakewood (2-4) 2.6667, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 2.5667

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 18.05, 2. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 12.1, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 10.55, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 10.25, 5. Cin. Taft (4-2) 10.15, 6. Eaton (5-1) 8.3833, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.6167, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.5556, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 7.45, 10. Waverly (4-2) 7.3611, 11. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2) 7.2568, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.55, 13. Washington (3-3) 6.4667, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (4-2) 6.3667, 15. Reading (4-2) 5.9667, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 5.85, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 5.6167, 18. Urbana (5-1) 5.2626, 19. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 4.0742, 20. Batavia (2-4) 2.7833