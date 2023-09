GREENFIELD — The volleyball and soccer teams from Miami Trace High School visited historic McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 26 for interscholastic contests pitting the Panthers against the Tigers.

In girls’ varsity soccer, McClain won, 6-1.

In varsity volleyball, Miami Trace improved to 7-0 in the FAC, 11-2 overall, with a 3-1 win.

In boys’ varsity soccer, Miami Trace defeated McClain, 6-2.

There will be more on those matches later on the Record-Herald’s website.