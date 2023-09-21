WCH man dies Thursday as result of 2-vehicle crash

The intersection at Clinton Avenue and Draper Street was closed Thursday morning due to a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 28-year-old Washington Court House man died Thursday morning as the result of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Draper Street, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:43 a.m., a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser — driven by Paul D. Moss, 68, of Washington Court House — was heading northeast on Clinton Avenue and made a left turn to travel north onto Draper Street, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). A 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle — operated by Tyler Ward — was going southwest on Clinton Avenue.

According to the OSHP, the Chrysler failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making the left turn and struck the motorcycle.

Ward was transported by ground ambulance to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he succumbed to fatal injuries from the crash.

Moss and his passenger — Linda L. Catalfina, 79, of Washington Court House — were not injured as a result of the accident, according to OSHP.

The OSHP was assisted by the Washington Court House Police Department, Washington Court House Fire Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post.