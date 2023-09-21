Astralis ‘Baroque Legends’ concert held Monday

In a sharp contrast to the music of Scarecrow Festival weekend, the Monday night concert by the Astralis Chamber Ensemble offered a small but enthusiastic audience an introduction to a number of musicians who had composed during the Baroque Era (about 1600-1750) and whose music continues to be popular today. The four professional musicians had made a point of telling the audience that they would willingly remain to answer questions; and some of the Washington High School students of David Penwell who had been involved with marketing the performance posed afterward with the musicians. Shown here (from left): Kaylee Scott, Lynnon Haines, June Maddux, Jude Worth, Channing Wightman and Evie Wiseman; teacher David Penwell stands in the back row at the right. Photos submitted by Alice Craig The excellent acoustics of Washington C.H.’s First Presbyterian Church sanctuary “cradles” the Astralis Chamber Ensemble as the musicians conclude their well-received performance, which had been sponsored by the Perse E. Harlow Memorial Trust. (Harlow had been the longtime treasurer of this very church.) The professionals are (from left) Alexandra Snyder Dunbar, harpsichordist; Angela Massey, flutist and founder of the innovative ensemble that has performed with much acclaim across the globe; Laura Usiskin, cellist; and Paolo Dara, violinist. Photos submitted by Alice Craig

