Lady Lions sweep Lady Indians in three sets

The Washington Lady Lions celebrated winning their first Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball win since the 2021 season when they defeated the Hillsboro Lady Indians on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Pictured, l-r); Jordyn Mead, Maggi Wall, Kierstyn Mitchell, and Calleigh Wead-Salmi. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lion volleyball team (2-10, 0-5) hosted the visiting Hillsboro Lady Indians (3-7, 1-4) on Thursday, Sept. 21 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest.

Washington came into the contest looking for their first FAC win since Oct. 13, 2021 when they earned a victory over the McClain Lady Tigers. The Lady Lions started strong and never looked back, sweeping the Lady Indians in three sets.

Washington won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-23, and the third set 28-26 to complete the sweep and earn their first league victory of the season.

Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley shared some comments after the victory.

“Yesterday, we got refocused and talked about the second half of the season. We told them that the second half of the season was a fresh start for league play. We wanted to start winning some league games and the girls did just that tonight. They gave it their all and showed a lot of heart tonight. You could tell from the very beginning that we were a totally different team than I had seen the past week.”

“I’m so proud of all of them, they all contributed in a lot of big ways. They were picking each other up all night and we were very aggressive. That was something we worked on and it worked out for us. These girls just keep grinding and working and that’s all I can be proud of.”

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Maggi Wall led with five aces, followed by Lilly Shaw and Natalie Truex with two, and Jordyn Mead with one.

Truex led in kills with seven, followed by Calleigh Wead-Salmi with six, Shaw with two, and Addison Knisley, Wall, Jarika Mick, Kierstyn Mitchell, and Addison Shiltz with one.

Knisley led with 11 set assists, followed by Aysha Haney with seven and Wall with one.

Wead-Salmi led with three solo blocks.

Wall led with 20 digs, followed by Wead-Salmi with 15, Shaw with eight, Mead with seven, Truex with six, Mick with three, Knisley and Haney with two, and Shiltz with one.

Washington won the j-v contest in two sets, 25-16 and 25-17.

Washington (3-10, 1-5) plays again on Saturday, Sept. 23 at home against Southeastern and Whiteoak at 11 a.m.

Hillsboro (3-8, 1-5) has another match on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Waverly (4-10, 4-6) at 12:30 p.m.